Kylie Jenner Dresses Like a Trophy to Join Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes

While Timothée Chalamet’s name is on the ballot at tonight’s 2026 Golden Globes, it was Kylie Jenner’s gown that had the night buzzing. Opting to skip the red carpet, Jenner showed up to the Beverly Hilton hotel in an outfit that caught every flash of the light. Perhaps she foreshadowed another Best Actor win for her beau?

Jenner chose a silver metal mesh number from Ashi Studio for the occasion. As per usual, it clung to her figure and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. Delicate chains draped across her décolletage left no room for a traditional necklace. Jenner paired her floor-length gown with diamond ear cuffs, a taught ponytail, and a Judith Lieber clutch.

Opting against Marty Supreme orange, Chalamet showed up in head-to-toe black. The actor, who later took home the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical trophy, wore a crew neck t-shirt with a matching vest and suit jacket, both of which were emblazoned with silver buttons. He chose one of his go-to shoes, black Timberland boots, and a Cartier necklace to finish the look.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jenner and Chalamet had one of the more memorable matching moments of the past decade not long ago when they wore neon orange looks to the Marty Supreme premiere. But tonight, the lovebirds clearly allowed one another to express themselves on their own terms. They took a similar approach at last week’s Critics Choice Awards, where Chalamet took home the Best Actor trophy for Marty Supreme.

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up,” Chalamet said during his acceptance speech. “Always be grateful for what you have. It has allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here but I would be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this one that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much.”