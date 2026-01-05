Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor trophy at last night’s 2026 Critics Choice Awards, but it might have been his girlfriend Kylie Jenner who won the crown for best prize vintage. The pair were hand in hand throughout the first major stop of the 2026 awards season, but looked to two different eras for style inspiration. Jenner stepped out in a fitted black number straight from the ’90s runways while Chalamet took it back even further with his zoot suit-inspired ensemble.

Jenner’s archival Gianni Versace was sourced from sourced from Tab Vintage by her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist. Dated to the fall 1996 season, it featured a plunging bodice with spaghetti straps and lace inserts running along the sides. The entire dress was designed out of a shimmering black fabric.

While Jenner has long been a fan of vintage Versace, the outfit recalled how she dressed throughout the 2025 awards season to support Chalamet’s turn in A Complete Unknown. She wore primarily all-black outfits, with a preference for archival Versace and John Galliano, that complemented—but didn’t overshadow—her partner.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chalamet also appeared to be in a referential mood. The actor chose a tailored pinstripe outfit from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. With its exaggerated shoulders, double-breasted coat, and too-big pants, it evoked swagger of 1950s iconoclasts like John Wayne and Marlon Brando. Apt, considering the decade is also the setting of his latest film Marty Supreme.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Continuing the tradition they established last awards season, Chalamet and Jenner skipped out on walking the red carpet as a couple. (They arrived about half way through the ceremony). However, the evening was an important one for the duo. Not only did Chalamet take home the Best Actor win for Marty Supreme—thus, cementing his Oscar front-runner status—he also sung his partner’s praises in his acceptance speech.

“And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” the actor said on stage. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.” Jenner said “I love you, too” from the audience.