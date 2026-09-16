Less than 24 hours after channeling an 18th-century oil painting at the Sense and Sensibility premiere, Daisy Edgar-Jones is back to more period dressing—this time, though, with a combat-ready edge.

On Wednesday, the actor was spotted leaving a BBC Radio station in London wearing a pristine ivory military jacket from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2026 collection. Featuring a structured stand collar, subtle baroque embroidery, and tonal white buttons, the jacket exuded menswear-leaning uniformity—a stark departure from her romantic Vivienne Westwood confection the night prior. She made the look modern with slouchy low-rise blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and cream-colored pointy-toe heels. But the vintage-looking jacket shone as the sartorial centerpiece.

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Originating as an 18th-century European light cavalry uniform, the military jacket is full of fashion history. It rose to celebrity prominence in the early 2000s—famously worn by Beyoncé to perform and by Kate Moss at Glastonbury. Today, the garment—also referred to as the marching band jacket and Napoleon jacket—is coming back around as a staple of It girl styling yet again. At the start of the year, Dua Lipa paired a red Ann Demeulemeester design with ripped denim shorts, and months later, Margot Robbie cosigned a McQueen iteration with aughts-inspired “bumsters” to match.

For her part, Edgar-Jones has been a noted collaborator with McQueen’s historically rich house codes. At the 2026 Met Gala, she wore a custom corset gown adorned in heritage lace. To kick off the Sense and Sensibility press tour earlier this summer, she wore an Empire-waist minidress that subtly nodded to the Georgian era in which the Jane Austen story is set.

Her latest outerwear McQueen statement, however, is imbued with commanding energy. A reminder that she’ll be commanding the screen.