Margot Robbie Proves Band Geeks Can Be Chic

Margot Robbie was a drama-club kid during her teenage years, as one would expect of someone who is now an Oscar-nominated actress and theater producer. Yet, today in London, Robbie was feeling a little bit more like a band geek—at least, sartorially speaking. Attending the West End transfer premiere of the play 1536, Robbie suited up in McQueen’s edgy take on a marching band-esque jacket. A pair of ultra-low-rise “bumsters” added even more drama.

While they’re technically better referred to as Napoleon jackets or military jackets (we just prefer the less violent interpretation), marching-band jackets have seen a sudden return to fashion this year. They had originally been repurposed as a signifier of subversive cool back in the ’80s when Britain’s New Romantics music scene appropriate the look (see: Adam Ant), and then returned to the ‘In’ list in the ’00s when they popped up on the influential runways of Hedi Slimane-era Dior Homme and Christophe Decarnin-era Balmain. The garment reappeared en masse on several spring 2026 runways, although Robbie’s McQueen version may be the sexiest iteration.

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Robbie wore a black T-shirt underneath, but the jacket itself is cropped mid torso—meant to be worn wide open. While the piece exposes the midriff, elongated sleeves kept Robbie’s knuckles modestly covered. It’s decidedly on trend, but the outfit also harkens back to Alexander McQueen history. The house founder showed a cropped military jacket in his 2003 Irere collection. The low-rise “bumster” pants that Magot wore, are, of course, one of the definitive McQueen codes. They’re called “bumster” because they’re cut so low, they risk showing off a bit of bum. Robbie, however, managed to avoid that risk.

Courtesy of McQueen

Written by Ava Pickett, 1536 explores the impact of Anne Boleyn’s execution on three working class women in Tudor England. The play picked up numerous awards and rave reviews. Robbie and her Lucky Chap Productions company came aboard as producers as the show moves to the West End.

So while the event may have been more drama club, we guess it’s appropriate that Robbie was on the sidelines helping to hype the production in her marching band jacket.