Daisy Edgar-Jones took a break from 18th-century method dressing on Wednesday in favor of something decidedly du jour—and much more risqué. At a special screening for the upcoming Sense and Sensibility adaptation, the actor wore an underwear-exposing look from Shushu/Tong’s spring 2026 collection. Adorned with intricate floral lace embroidery, the sheer black dress revealed bubblegum-pink intimates underneath, offsetting the moody all-black romanticism with candy-colored playfulness.

Though the dress was entirely see-through, small thoughtful details—like the opaque collar and thick scalloped edges—gave the look structure and typical Edgar-Jones polish. The star—who works with stylist Dani Michelle—finished the look with pointed black pumps and a dark tonal ring.

Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though she often works with legacy houses like Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, and Alexander McQueen, Edgar-Jones has worn Shanghai-based label Shushu/Tong before. Beloved for its irreverent takes on ultra-feminine aesthetics, the brand has become a cult favorite in the world of celebrity dressing—with the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Kirsten Dunst, and Nicole Kidman as fans. Naturally, on the runway Edgar-Jones’s look took on a more kitschy styling—complete with supersize pearls and coquettish satin heels with socks. Earlier this year, Blackpink’s Lisa wore the dress with cutout slingbacks and polished pin-straight hair. But Edgar-Jones’s take had a mature, minimalist bent, ultimately emphasizing the look’s sensuality. It’s a particularly interesting choice for the star, as it marks a subtle departure from her period-inspired style streak.

While promoting the upcoming Jane Austen adaptation, the actor has been leaning into 18th-century style codes, with Empire waistlines and corseted silhouettes. For the film’s world premiere on September 15, she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood duchesse gown by Andreas Kronthaler. The following day, while doing press for the film, she slipped into a combat-ready military jacket from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2026 collection. Her latest look, though, is firmly rooted in the 2020s. Call it sartorial time travel.