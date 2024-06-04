The dress code for Dakota Fanning’s The Watchers press style? Stealth Wealth with a hint of Quiet Luxury, of course. Today, the actress continued to provide a masterclass in muted, pared-back fashion while out and about on the streets of New York City.

Fanning, busy promoting her latest supernatural horror film, was spotted wearing a buttery matching suit set in the Big Apple. Up top, the actress slipped into a sleeveless button down vest that she paired with coordinating trousers. Her pants featured a slight flare and cuff at the hemline which helped to accent her towering sandal heels. For accessories, Fanning went with tinted square-frame shades and the epitome of Stealth Wealth fashion: an Hermés Birkin bag. The actress carried the black status symbol loosely in her hand, almost as if she was some chic CEO on the way back from a business meeting and not an award-winning actress promoting her latest project. Per usual, Fanning kept things simple for glam in the form of dewy skin, a glossy lip, and a pin-straight hairdo.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Much like her younger sister Elle, the actress is never one to complicate things when it comes to her personal style. Earlier on Tuesday, she slipped into an ethereal white gown courtesy of Victoria Beckham to appear on CBS Morning.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fanning jumpstarted her week in style, swapping her more muted cream pieces for an all-black moment. The actress was spotted wearing a one-shoulder LBD that she accessorized with matching ballet flats and a woven shoulder bag from the Stealth Wealth brand Bottega Veneta.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Fanning proved that she’s just as comfortable flexing her Quiet Luxury muscles on the red carpet as she is on the streets of New York City. For The Watchers premiere on Sunday, the actress took to the step and repeat in a plunging draped emerald gown from Loewe. Over in London a few days prior, Fanning went for perhaps her loudest moment of her The Watcher press tour in the form of a floral Erdem ball gown.

Clearly, Dakota and Elle Fanning are matching each other’s Quiet Luxury freak.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images