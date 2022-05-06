Dakota Johnson Demands "Sex Ed For All" While Out In NYC

It’s ironic that the Supreme Court leak that threatened the overturning of Roe v. Wade and with it, the end of women’s autonomy over their right to an abortion, came at the start of Sex Ed Month. Since 2019, various sexual health organizations have come together during the month of May to fight for accessible sexual education for young people across the country. And now, as women fight for their right to choose, equitable sexual health education is more important than ever. Clearly, Dakota Johnson feels the same way. Back in 2020, the actress joined the team at Maude, a sexual wellness company, as an investor and co-creative director, and now, she is promoting the brand harder than ever before.

While out in New York on Thursday, Johnson was seen sporting a hat with an important message on it, “sex ed for all.” The piece is part of a mech line designed by Maude for Sex Ed Month, with a percent of the proceeds going to the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States. Johnson used the hat to lay low as she made her way around Tribeca, pairing it with some sunglasses, as well as a suede Ralph Lauren trench, Reformation jeans, and of course, Gucci, in the form of her Dionysus bag and loafers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson’s continued support of the brand and cause comes after she attended at event for Maude just the night before. For a dinner at the Upland in Flatiron, Johnson ditched the hat, but still repped the brand’s color, green, with a satin blazer from Gucci’s spring/summer 2022 collection. She paired the coat with black Gucci trousers and a pair of By Far heels, finishing it off with a yet-to-be-released Gucci bag.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Johnson has been keeping it (fairly) casual since hitting the red carpet on Monday night in a sparkly Gucci jumpsuit for the Met Gala. Of course, since that evening, more important issues have risen that beat out naming the best and worst dressed at the Gala, and Johnson hasn’t skipped a beat when it comes to tackling them.