Mob Wife, Quiet Luxury, or Boho? Dakota Johnson Chooses All Of The Above

We doubt Dakota Johnson is scrolling TikTok for fashion advice. Though, assuming she’s ever even heard the terms “quiet luxury” or “mob wife,” you just know she’d have an urge to turn them both on their head. The actress did just that yesterday during an afternoon out in New York, cozying up in a shaggy coat while toting her go-to shoulder bag straight from one of fashion’s most coveted labels.

Johnson ditched her recent lingerie red carpet looks for something better suited to a brisk Monday afternoon in October. She started off her look with light-wash jeans and an emerald green sweater, a combination that’s been a low-key go-to on casual fall days for New England old money types for generations. Think “Connecticut.” But her fuzzy chocolate brown “mob wife” coat was a bit more “New Jersey.” Johnson added a baseball cap from a team that residents of both states root for (The New York Mets), but it was her other accessory choices that added in another twist: the boho revival. The actress’s retro shades and suede Boho bag were plucked from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s cult label, The Row. Johnson wore the brand’s “Kelly” sunglasses and “Bindle” bag which she picked out in a luxe, light brown colorway.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The Row’s Margaux bag has been the go-to accessory for fashion girls of late with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence and Rosé have carrying the piece. Johnson instead decided to wear the brand’s lesser known, but still equally as luxe, “Bindle” bag—a piece she’s seemingly been wearing for years now—that nods to the Boho resurgence like only The Row could.

Last month, Johnson gravitated towards the bag on multiple occasions during some off-duty moments in New York. She paired it with a chic trench coat from Leset and limited-edition Adidas sneakers and a bold red top and preppy Saint Laurent sneakers just a few days later. Like many of The Row’s accessories, this particular bag works with just about anything, largely due to its understated and fairly muted color palette.

The fashion set might be clamoring for the Margaux currently. But, if Johnson has a say in things, it won’t be long until the Bindle is all the rage.