Demi Moore Is a Vision in Gucci Gold

Europe’s season of designer debuts kicked off at Milan Fashion Week this evening with Demna’s first presentation for Gucci. Presented as the premiere of the Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn-directed short film The Tiger, the event drew a crowd of A-list names from near and far dressed in their Gucci finery. No one, however, shone brighter than Demi Moore.

Moore, part of the ensemble cast of the short, stepped out to Milan’s Palazzo Mezzanotte in a maxi dress that glittered from head-to-toe. It featured dazzling gold and copper hand embroidery throughout. With its streams of crystal fringe and dramatic proportions, the design personified Demna’s new vision for the Italian label. Or, like he described his new lookbook called “La Familiga,” showed “the Gucciness of Gucci.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Moore takes center stage in the film alongside co-stars like Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, Keke Palmer, and Edward Norton. Per the brand, The Tiger “follows Barbara Gucci, Head of Gucci International and Chairman of California, as she gathers her children and a special guest at the family home to celebrate her birthday,” while she “struggles to balance everything.” The film was shown to guests inside the headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange, which had been reorganized as a cinema.

Moore sports the same gilded dress in the film, though it originally premiered yesterday in the “La Familigia” lookbook. That offering, according to the Italian label, was meant as a primer and defined “the aesthetic base upon which Demna’s Gucci vision will be built leading up to his first show in February.” Surely, Moore will be in the crowd wearing her finest Gucci gold for that one, too.