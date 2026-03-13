For Demna’s debut Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in February, Demi Moore transformed in a head-to-toe leather look paired with strikingly short (and wet) hair. But last night on the red carpet, she returned to her trademark cascading tresses—paired with, fittingly, an even longer leg slit.

At the SXSW premiere of I Love Boosters, Moore arrived in a striking purple gown that leaned into one of the red carpet’s most time-tested drama moves: the sky-high slit. Styled by Brad Goreski, Moore’s floor-length wrap dress came from Saint Laurent’s resort 2026 collection. Simple up top with a V-shaped neckline, the focal point centered on the dress’s daringly high leg split. The detail extended from the hem nearly to Moore’s hip. In terms of length, it rivaled that of Jolie’s now-legendary leg-baring moment from the 2012 Oscars.

Adding contrast to the dress’s jewel-toned hue was a burnt orange bow, placed just above the slit, along with metallic sandals. She wore gold cuffs on one arm and styled her black hair— a stark contrast to the chin-length wet bob she debuted at Milan Fashion Week—pin-straight.

Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Following the Gucci show, Moore spoke at a Kérastase event on her unexpected beauty transformation, which she achieved with help from hair guru Dimitris Giannetos. “Just being able to play and step into another facet of my personality,” was fun to explore, the actor said, adding that she didn’t actually cut her own hair.

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Moore, of course, is no stranger to flashing a little leg red carpet—having worn her fair share of high-slit gowns over the years—and she’s equally known for switching up her beauty look from one appearance to the next.

Still, the timing of her latest appearance feels apt: just days before the Oscars, Moore returned to the kind of sleek glamour and unfussy beauty that has long been part of her red carpet repertoire. Moore, who was nominated for Best Actress in 2025 for The Substance, is scheduled to present an award during Sunday’s ceremony.

The only question now: will she bring the long leg slit—and even longer hair—with her?