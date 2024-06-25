The fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is the subject of a new, career-spanning documentary, Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge. The film navigates the Brussels-born designer’s boundary-breaking career, described as “a man’s life in a woman’s body,” from her start in the 1970s, to her now-signature wrap dress, and her philanthropic work.

Behind von Furstenberg’s highly successful label is an equally as stylish woman who has graced virtually every red carpet imaginable—from the Met Gala to the CFDA Awards (she served as the organization’s chair from 2015 to 2019). You’re likely to find von Furstenberg outfitted in a design of her own accord, whether it be her patented wrap dress or boldly-printed separates. Below, look back at Diane von Furstenberg’s best style moments—from ’70s teased hair and power suits, until now.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images In an oh-so ’70s pinstripe suit and aviator shades at the Royal Flash screening.

Susan Wood/Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Here, with her then husband prince Egon von Furstenberg, in matching button-downs and riding pants.

Tim Boxer/Archive Photos/Getty Images Von Furstenberg’s movie theatre look? Plunging cheetah print, naturally.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The designer looked ethereal in a draped jersey gown during a benefit in the late ’70s.

Susan Wood/Getty Images/Archive Photos/Getty Images An airport look this good deserves its own time to shine.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images During a 1982 party, von Furstenberg was hard to miss in this multi-color statement.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The creative kept things simple in a blue cardigan and pencil skirt during a 1984 boutique opening in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images von Furstenberg mixed lace and satin at the 1986 Met Gala.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A lady in red at the 1989 Met Gala, von Furstenberg sported a romantic satin gown, her signature teased hair, and a bold lip.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images von Furstenberg favored sweetheart necklines like this one during the 1990s.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A mother-daughter moment with Tatiana von Furstenberg in 1992.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images von Furstenberg, in a multi-color bandage dress, looked ravishing at the 1996 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Even in clashing prints, von Furstenberg still managed to think up a major fashion statement at a 1998 premiere.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images For the 1999 Met Gala, von Furstenberg embraced her wild side in this plunging cowl neck top and low-rise lace pants.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images At the 2002 CFDA Awards in a semi-sheer pantsuit and a dreamy cape coat.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A moment in fur at a 2009 Broadway opening.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images von Furstenberg went with a printed tea-length number for the 2014 CFDA Awards.

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images von Furstenberg has never backed down from a bold print.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images von Furstenberg’s reference for the 2022 CFDA Awards? A portrait of herself, of course.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images At the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, von Furstenberg indulged in a print-heavy moment.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images von Furstenberg paid homage to France in a tri-stripe dress during Vogue World: Paris.