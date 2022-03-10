At the end of 1946, a French designer by the name of Christian Dior fell in love with an elegantly understated hôtel particulier in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. A few weeks later in 1947, the house of Dior’s revolutionary New Look and Miss Dior fragrance were consecrated there. The address was 30 Avenue Montaigne. 75 years later, the iconic Dior address has been restored and reborn for a new generation.

30 Avenue Montaigne is a location steeped in the rich history of Dior. Over the years, it’s majestic salons have seen countless fashion shows and hosted innumerable illustrious guests - from Jean Cocteau to Marlene Dietrich. The address which, according to a press release, Monsieur Dior compared to “a beehive in perpetual effervescence”, has become a symbol of haute couture and Parisian elegance. Its recent renovation, which took place over the last two years, brings its enchanting aura back to life, with a contemporary and original look.

The Rotunde at 30 Avenue Montaigne. Courtesy of Dior © Kristen Pelou

In a statement made at the Sorbonne in 1955, Monsieur Dior expressed his passion for architecture, “I wanted to be an architect; being a fashion designer, I’m obliged to follow the laws and principles of architecture.” This statement is a manifesto for the modern house of Dior, where architecture plays a role in all that they do, including their most emblematic silhouettes. They turned to the renowned Peter Marino, who has collaborated with the brand for 25 years, to carry on this tradition in the updated Dior boutique.

Monsieur Dior, the restaurant at 30 Avenue Montaigne by Chef Jean Imbert. Courtesy of Dior © Kristen Pelou

Marino envisioned the 2,000 square meter space as “a kind of theater or set design in which many different plays could unfold” according to the release. Through a series of connected, open spaces, design styles and eras - from Louis XVI-informed classicism, to a revisited toile de Jouy and cannage - merge and mingle. The space, which encompasses outdoor gardens, and interiors devoted to all every part of the brand - from ready-to-wear, to fragrances, to home- pays homage to the history of Dior with classic wood moldings and a restored facade, while also incorporating modern elements and materials. Furniture from a host of acclaimed designers such as Joaquim Tenreiro, Hans Olsen, and Gio Ponti, accompanies artwork from the likes of Guy Limone, Jennifer Steinkamp, Johan Creten and Ina Genzken.

In addition to the dazzling boutique, 30 Avenue Montaigne will contain a restaurant and patisserie, and La Galerie Dior, which pays tribute to Monsieur Dior’s first job as a gallery owner. The address will also continue to be a home for Dior’s haute couture ateliers and, for the first time ever, it’s haute joaillerie ateliers as well. To celebrate the location, and the addition of these new ateliers, there will be special fine jewelry and timepieces on display – some that have been developed exclusively for, and inspired by, this location. Iconic jewelry and timepiece styles such as Dior Rose, Rose Des Vents, and La D de Dior Précieuse à Secret will be joined by a new 30 Montaigne Medallion and additional exclusive styles.

30 Avenue Montaigne is open to the public beginning March 7th.