Haider Ackermann’s debut show for Tom Ford was one of the most anticipated events of Paris Fashion Week this season. And Doechii, the golden girl of Le Grand Diner du Louvre earlier this week, more than dressed the part to take her place on the Tom Ford front row last night. She stepped out to Ackermann’s much-anticipated first presentation for the brand in a look brimming with classic Ford-isms.

Doechii slipped into a plunging black thong bodysuit that she wore without pants. The rapper’s gold statement belt, forever a signature of Ford’s eponymous label and his work at Gucci, wrapped around the lower half of her shapewear. A mullet hairdo added even more edge to the outfit as did a shaggy, cropped fur coat and gold earrings. The entire outfit—yes, even the cigarette she pretended to puff on while posing for paparazzi—had Doechii looking like one of Ford’s early Gucci-era muses (who can forget the infamous his-and-hers thong moment he sent down the spring 1997 runway?). Ford, who was on hand to watch Ackermann’s debut tonight, surely enjoyed the homage.

Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM

Ford departed his eponymous label in 2023 to focus on filmmaking and his son (before Ackermann took over, Peter Hawkings had a short-lived stint at the brand). But, based on the VIP guests who attended the show this evening, Ford’s design trademarks continue to echo.

There were hints of Ford’s ’90s Gucci collections in Doechii’s pantsless look which oozed with the sexiness the American designer has coined for the past three decades. On the runway, Ackermann nodded to several Ford-isms, too, seen in pieces like a maxi skirt with a faux thong waistband and a pelvic-bone baring dress accented with gold jewelry.

Doechii’s Tom Ford sighting adds to what has already been a very hectic Paris Fashion Week. The newly-minted Grammy winner was the Belle of the Ball at last night’s Le Grand Diner du Louvre where she wore a total of three looks. The most impressive, a structured Alessandro Michele for Valentino sparkle dress, rivaled the world-famous museum’s architecture. Today, the star attended the Acne Studios fall 2025 show in a tartan and plaid schoolgirl look that she paired with tousled pigtails. Doechii is clearly in her element.