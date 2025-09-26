All the Top Model Cameos in Doja Cat’s ‘Gorgeous’ Video

It’s the height of Fashion Month and Doja Cat has the runway’s top models booked and busy. In her latest music video for “Gorgeous,” the latest single from her just-released fifth album Vie, Doja tapped into the glamour and theatrics of the fashion world with the help of some of the industry’s most iconic faces, all while musing about how it’s a “crime to be gorgeous.”

The video opens with a tongue-in-cheek nod to vintage beauty ads: Doja, alone, stars in a faux commercial for a fictional cosmetics brand fittingly named Gorgeous. She swipes on a bold lip and purrs a few lines of the '80s-inspired track before the model parade begins.

Draped in dazzling ’80s hair and looks, top models from both past and present strut, pose, and lip-sync their way throughout the video. There’s a lot of them, so here’s a breakdown of all the models (and non-models) featured in Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous.”

Alex Consani

Consani, Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards in 2024, is featured heavily throughout the video—both in solo shots and, at one point, while wearing matching looks with Doja.

YouTube

Anok Yai

Yai is a force on the runway—but “Gorgeous” is just the latest in her long resume of music video cameos.

@anokyai

Irina Shayk

Shayk needs no introduction.

@irinashayk

Yseult

The French singer is best known for her own music and red carpet moments (particularly at Cannes), but she does her best model mug in “Gorgeous.”

@yseult

Paloma Elsesser

Elsesser is the first model to arrive in the video—clad in a blunt pixie cut, statement earrings, a cheetah pillbox hat.

YouTube

Amelia Gray Hamlin

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin got the video vixen treatment.

@ameliagray

Ugbad Abdi

The Somali-American beauty wears a head-to-toe pink look.

@ugbadabdi

Alek Wek

A runway legend and Alexander McQueen muse in the early 2000s.

YouTube

Imaan Hammam

The Dutch model has appeared on the cover of 22 international Vogues.

@imaanhammam

Mona Tougaard

A top model (and former W cover star), she transforms in teased, deep red hair.

@monatougaard

Karen Elson

Known for her fiery, distinct hair.

@misskarenelson

Sora Choi

A perennial fixture of the Milan, Paris, and New York runways.

@sola5532

Deborah Sawyer

In addition to the slew of models, sweetly featured her mom, Deborah Sawyer, in the visual, too.