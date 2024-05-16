Since her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, the French singer Yseult has been one of the Croisette’s most anticipated, and unpredictable, red carpet dressers. Working with top brands like Alexander McQueen, Dior, Schiaparelli, and Balenciaga, Yseult has brought an avant-garde fashion sense to the historically tame south of France. Her larger-than-life ball gowns, twists on classic suiting, and penchant for a statement silhouette are hard to come by in other Cannes guests—and that’s exactly what sets her style apart. “The most important [thing] for me is to be and feel myself,” she said in 2023 of her Cannes style. “When thinking of my red carpet, my aim is to show my character, my personality, and make a statement.” Clearly, she’s done exactly that. Below, a look back at all of Yseult’s statement-making red carpet moments at the Cannes Film Festival.