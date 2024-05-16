Since her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, the French singer Yseult has been one of the Croisette’s most anticipated, and unpredictable, red carpet dressers. Working with top brands like Alexander McQueen, Dior, Schiaparelli, and Balenciaga, Yseult has brought an avant-garde fashion sense to the historically tame south of France. Her larger-than-life ball gowns, twists on classic suiting, and penchant for a statement silhouette are hard to come by in other Cannes guests—and that’s exactly what sets her style apart. “The most important [thing] for me is to be and feel myself,” she said in 2023 of her Cannes style. “When thinking of my red carpet, my aim is to show my character, my personality, and make a statement.” Clearly, she’s done exactly that. Below, a look back at all of Yseult’s statement-making red carpet moments at the Cannes Film Festival.

2024: Megalopolis Red Carpet Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In a fitted bar jacket and a pleated maxi skirt, Yseult paid homage to Christian Dior’s signature “New Look” during the 2024 red carpet for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Of course, the singer brought her own flair to things with an avant-garde top hat, leather gloves, and sleek pumps.

2024: Outside Hotel Martinez Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images On or off the Cannes red carpet, Yseult knows how to serve up some major fashion. Here, she sported an oversized denim-on-denim Balenciaga look outside the Hotel Martinez.

2024: Kering Women In Motion Talk Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A relaxed twist on the businesswoman uniform for a Kering talk in 2024.

2023: Last Summer Red Carpet Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outfitted in a disco ball, strong-shouldered Balenciaga look from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, Yseult stood out for all the right reasons during the Last Summer red carpet.

2023: Kering Women In Motion Award Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Kering Women In Motion Award in Cannes, Yseult tested out the no shirt suiting trend which she paired with some chunky black puddle boots

2023: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Red Carpet Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Yseult took the phrase “Flower Power” to an entirely new dimension for the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny red carpet. She wore a Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen gown meant to mimic the shape of, you guessed it, red roses.

2022: Three Thousand Years Of Longing Red Carpet Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Yseult made her sole 2022 Cannes appearance count in an artsy Schiaparelli look that consisted of a fitted coat, quirky boots, and a torso-shaped handbag.