All The Details on Doja Cat’s Six Wild VMA Outfits

Doja Cat kept very busy at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. Not only did the singer host the show, but she also performed, and took home the award for Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with Sza. Still, somehow Doja found the time for five outfit changes throughout the night, and while she started off strong on the red carpet, each new look repeatedly topped the one before.

The 25-year-old singer began her fashion parade on the show’s red carpet in a black corset with purple draping and red, thigh-high patent tights, designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The look was first seen on the FW 2019 runway, though Doja and her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, opted to add platform heels as opposed to the heeled loafer originally styled with the garment.

Doja pulled from the same Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show for her opening look of the award show, walking on stage in a black, corseted dress paired with fingerless, navy gloves. Doja paired the look with a long, platinum blonde wig and a chain belt.

Next up was her P!nk-esque acrobatic performance where she sang her hits "Been Like This" and "You Right." Doja floated above the VMA stage in a strappy red tank and matching wide-legged pants, which moved through the air as she performed.

Possibly Doja’s most shocking look from the night came next, as she continued her stint as the show’s host. The singer wore a structured midi dress that continues up and around her head with some Gustav Klimpt-like detailing surrounding her face. The dress got a second moment of recognition when Doja returned to the stage later in the night to accept the award for Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with Sza. “I look like a worm,” she joked about her outfit. “That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while excepting an award.”

The next time Doja returned to the stage, she was back in Vivienne Westwood. The singer stepped out in a horse-patterned skirt and chair hat from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS2019 collection, opting to pair the standout headpiece with a nude corset and yes, a sword wrapped around her waist on a brown leather belt and holder. After announcing the nominees for the Best New Artist award, Doja even took a seat on her hat, saying, “I’m so relaxed.”

Before the end of the broadcast, though, Doja would pull out one last look. While saying goodnight and closing out the show, the host stepped out in an oversized pink blazer, a tall orange hat, and statement Claw shoes from Italian designer Avavav. The footwear, which may have been the most outrageous item Doja wore throughout the night, debuted in August 2021 and are one of a kind.