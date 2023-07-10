For a few hundred of the world’s most avid—and fortunate—followers of fashion, the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda long weekend is a highlight of the summer. The event—held since 2012 in fabulous destinations—is a festive celebration of Italian tradition, beauty, and craft. And unlike at regular fashion shows, the mood here is lighthearted, festive, and family-friendly: the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, freely commingle with guests and friends, and the house’s top clients often attend the proceedings with kids in tow—the bambini wearing tot-sized full looks from the Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me collection, of course.

This time around, guests converged in Puglia, where they were treated to a welcome dinner and a concert by the legendary Diana Ross. The following night, at the Pettolecchia La Fortezza, a castle dating back to 1450, it was time for Alta Gioielleria, Dolce & Gabbana’s high jewelry line. The designers used the centuries-old olive groves as inspiration for many of their creations, which included standout gems like a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond, as well as various extravagant vegetal and herbaceous earrings and necklaces. (The previous evening, Dame Helen Mirren, resplendent in a white gown and an olive leaf-shaped parure of emeralds and tsavorites, had called attention to Save the Olives, the non-profit association she started to help protect the local olive trees, which are under deadly assault by a non-native parasite.)

The main event, however, was reserved for the third night, in the historical town of Alberobello, which is known for its trulli, or whitewashed stone huts with conical roofs dating back to the 14th century. The UNESCO World Heritage site became a backdrop for a relatively pared-down collection that revolved around embroideries and tactile fabrics like lace and crochet—many of them created in collaboration with local craftspeople—rather than sequins and shine. The drama came via corseted sheer silhouettes, flowing gowns, and massive architectural headpieces shaped like the roofs of the trulli. Special guests included, among others, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Anitta, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, and Angela Bassett—but the designers made it clear that, despite the high-wattage attendees, the show was a personal affair for them. “We wanted to create a dream, but within the real life of the village,” said Stefano Gabbana. “For us, the most important thing was authenticity.”

Below, a peek at all the action.

Anitta Photograph by Greg Kessler

Kerry Washington Photograph by Greg Kessler

Christian, Luka, Sibi, and Rex Bale Photograph by Greg Kessler

Future Photograph by Greg Kessler

James Marsden Photograph by Greg Kessler

Angela Bassett Photograph by Greg Kessler

Venus Williams Photograph by Greg Kessler

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Photograph by Greg Kessler

Helen Mirren Photograph by Greg Kessler

Mariacarla Boscono Photograph by Greg Kessler

Lucien Laviscount Photograph by Greg Kessler

Alessandra Ambrosio Photograph by Greg Kessler

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Photograph by Greg Kessler

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

