Ladies and gentlemen, your new Mr and Mrs. Smith have arrived. On Wednesday, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine stepped out to the premiere of Mr & Mrs. Smith—the upcoming TV series streaming on Prime Video, that is—in London, England.

Glover is doing double duty for Mr & Mrs. Smith, both as the series’ executive producer and lead. The actor and musician hit the step and repeat in a rather casual look in the form of a knitted cardigan and matching pants. Glover styled the salmon-colored pieces with brown leather dress shoes. Erskine stepped out in an all black look, complete with a key hole cut-out, that she paired with glitzy earrings and tousled, loose waves.

In the upcoming comedy drama, Glover and Erskine will offer up their own twist on the famous 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (and ultimately led to their coupling in real life). Based on the series’ trailers, it seems to possesses a different tone than the original film but still follows the spies-turned-lovers saga.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good,” Glover said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, ‘Eh,’ we didn't do a good job.”

Per an official synopsis, and comments from Glover, much of the plot will center on an arranged marriage between Mr. and Mrs. Smith—two spies who begin working for an espionage agency as they embark on high-risk missions.

“Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce—what's the purpose?” Glover said. “Let's make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely? The movie wasn't about that.”