Celebrities are showing out for Lady Gaga’s four-night run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Following a star-studded opening night—attended by the likes of Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Addison Rae—night two kept the celebrity momentum going. Among the standout attendees on Tuesday were Dove Cameron and Italian rockstar Damiano David, who brought their signature brand of cool couple dressing to the crowd.

Cameron and David, who have been linked since fall 2023, were seen exiting the venue in stylish twists on classic menswear codes. Cameron opted for a cropped pinstripe button-down paired with wide-leg dress pants. The pop singer styled her Office Siren separates with a patterned black tie. But instead of cinching it properly, she let it hang loosely in an undone fashion, mimicking the surge of undone ties seen on the runways of brands like Dior and Schiaparelli recently. Cameron completed her look with cat-eye glasses, a slicked-back hairdo, and a black coat that she held in her arms.

David, meanwhile, slipped into dark-wash jeans and black boots. The Måneskin singer styled the casual look with a vintage Coca-Cola t-shirt underneath a khaki bomber with rolled-up sleeves.

PGP / BACKGRID

While night one was mainly for the pop girls, night two saw an influx of celebrity couples looking to get a glimpse of Mother Monster’s set. Also attending the concert were fiancées Halsey and Avan Jogia, who took a matching approach to couple style when compared to Cameron and David.

Halsey, rocking bold, bright blue hair, wore tiny micro-shorts in black denim, a coordinating t-shirt, and a cropped motorcycle jacket. Leaning into the monochrome look, she styled her outfit with heels, knee-high sheer socks, and structured Chanel glasses. Jogia, for his part, wore black skinny jeans and a leather coat of his own.

PGP / BACKGRID

Recently, it’s been common for concertgoers to channel the artist they’re seeing with their outfits—look no further than the stylish crowds that made up Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter tours. But for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem tour, it seems like everyone is arriving as they are—at least the celebrities.