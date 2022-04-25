It’s always a fun treat to see actors who are so known for period pieces get out of character and dress in modern fashion. For the women of Downton Abbey, it’s especially shocking, considering Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, and much of the rest of the lead cast have been portraying the Crawleys for over a decade now. So, when the cast stepped out for the premiere of the franchise’s newest film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, on Monday, there was the added excitement upon remembering that yes, these are modern actors who don’t always dress in 1920’s British garb in their normal lives.

Carmichael, specifically, was the least recognizable from her character, Lady Edith, when she arrived at the premiere in a blush pink draped mini dress from Giambattista Valli spring 2022 with a bow attached to the chest and a long train trailing behind her. The actress wore her short blond hair in a sleek style and accessorized with some simple pearl earrings. Carmichael posed with her on-screen mother, portrayed by Elizabeth McGovern, who pulled back her gray hair in a bun, and wore a black, velvet gown with a crystal-adorned bodice. The Crawley women were then rounded out by Dockery, who wore a sparkly, long-sleeved caped gown, the only look of the three that might feel at all at home in the setting of Downton.

But it wasn’t just upstairs that was having all the fun. Joanne Froggatt and Sophie Mcshera, who both portray some of the help at Downton, also looked gorgeous (and unlike their characters) at the premiere. Frogatt opted for a sleek red column dress with an asymmetrical neckline and attached collar while Mcshera went with an edgier look. The actress wore a metallic skirt with a matching rushed crop top, adding some dark lipstick and a dramatic side part to complete the ensemble.

And while she isn’t part of the cast, Claire Danes also made an appearance at the premiere, walking the red carpet with her husband, Hugh Dancy, who will make his Downton debut in the film. For the occasion, Danes wore a red lace Prada column dress covered in floral appliques, with a black belt to add a bit of edge. She smiled and posed with her husband, who was in a blue suit with a shirt and tie in a slightly darker hue.

Downton Abbey: A New Era continues to follow the Crawleys as they struggle to adapt to the modernizing world around them. Starring Maggie Smith, Dominic West, Dockery, McGovern, Carmichael, Frogatt, Mcshera, Dancy, and more, the film premieres in theaters on May 20th.