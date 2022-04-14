Even if you’ve never heard of Albanian designer, Nensi Dojaka, you’ve seen her work. Log onto Instagram and you will see all the top models wearing her signature pieces, characterized by their cutouts, sheer panels, and abundance of straps. Over the past year, Dojaka’s designs have been everywhere, including on tastemakers like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and Emily Ratajkowski. And now, Dojaka is breaking into the world of Hollywood premieres on the back of Michelle Dockery, who wore one of the designer’s pieces to the red carpet for her new show on Thursday.

Dockery opted for a dress from the designer’s fall 2022 collection, which showed in February at London Fashion Week. Compared to some of Dojaka’s other designs, Dockery’s dress is relatively conservative, featuring long sleeves and—by Dojaka’s standards—an almost completely covered chest and torso, albeit for a handful of the cutouts for which the designer has become known.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maybe it’s because her most well-known role is that of an old school British aristocrat or it’s just the posh air she carries with her, but this slightly risqué dress seems like a surprising choice for Dockery, though not a bad one. It’s also important to note that she isn’t currently promoting Downton Abbey (though she will be soon), but her new Netflix show, Anatomy of a Scandal, which she stars in alongside Sienna Miller and Naomi Scott. The show, which drops on Netflix on April 15th, follows the story of a sexual assault scandal that tears through the British elite.

Dockery showed off the dress while posing with her costars, who also happened to wear all black, at the premiere. Miller opted for an off-the-shoulder mini dress from Chanel, which featured double-breasted gold buttons up the torso and a bow at the chest. Scott’s dress, meanwhile, mirrored Dockery’s with lots of cutouts and a bit of an edgier vibe, thanks to the black leather buckle straps on her shoulders. In all, the actresses made quite the threesome, and together, they looked very much ready to take on whatever scandal may come their way.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images