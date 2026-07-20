No one is better at being a celebrity than Dua Lipa. The 30-year-old pop star is a master at Euro-summering, vacation photo-dumping and, most importantly, having fun. Look no further than her collection of whimsical bag charms.

On Monday, the star was seen in New York City sporting a kitschy twist on her go-to off-duty silhouette. Lipa is a well-documented fan of the tank-and-jeans pairings—reliably accessorizing with a strong shoe and designer bag. This time, her Hermès purse was adorned with an array of maximalist add-ons, including a patterned satin scarf, a beaded bracelet, a miniature lock and a fringed talisman.

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In recent seasons, bag charms have been building as emblems of nostalgia, imperfect accessorizing and a return to childhood whimsy. Across the spring 2026 runways, Chloé presented fuzzy tail interpretations, Balmain introduced clip-on shells and Fendi leaned into fabric toys in bright palettes. Though they’ve long been embraced in celebrity street style, Dua Lipa is perhaps the best person to embody the playful aesthetic. On this particular outing, she was heading to Electric Lady Studios—the recording studio she’s been frequenting in recent weeks to (ostensibly) record new music. Even when she’s on the way to work, you get the sense she’s always having fun.

Case in point: The day prior, Lipa was spotted attending the FIFA World Cup Finals with husband Callum Turner, pairing a white halter neck with the same pair of perfectly frayed jeans. For the occasion, she opted for another unusual bag charm—affixing her burgundy Chanel 25 with a hot-pink jersey. After the game, she and Turner were spotted enthusiastically singing happy birthday to a fan on the sidewalk patio of Corner Bistro. Random? Sure. Brimming with delight? Indeed. With each new bag charm addition, Lipa’s style aligns more and more with her singular brand of joie de vivre. We won’t even rule out Labubus.