Dua Lipa Returns to the Recording Studio in a Sleek All-White Look

Nobody loves an all-white outfit like Dua Lipa—and if you have a winning fashion formula, why change it? Today, the star returned from her romantic honeymoon with husband Callum Turner and got right back to work in a uniform of all white.

Lips was spotted entering New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios, perhaps signaling that’s she set to record music. What else does a singer do in a recording studio? Lipa’s last full length album was 2024’s Radical Optimism, so working on something for release either later this year or in 2027 wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Though, there’s always the possibility she’s merely laying down vocal for a collaborative song. Fellow pop star Camila Cabello was also seen entering the same studio today, though its unclear if the pair are working together.

Lipa was casually outfitted in a white tank top and matching jeans. True to form, her monochrome look was punctuated with a mix of statement accents—including a Chrome Hearts belt with ornate gold hardware. Always one for a bauble, the star’s neck was adorned with a gold necklace strung with gleaming heart and lock charms, expertly layered over a matching woven chain.

Dua Lipa. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Naturally, Lipa toted an it-bag of the moment to complement her look—which, on this occasion, was a stormy gray Chloé Paddington bag. The soft satchel’s chunky gold lock hardware smoothly matched her outfit’s gilded accents, including her gleaming rings, bangle, and Bulgari watch. For a sharp twist, the singer sandwiched her look with green-tinted Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and a glossy, pointed black set of Christian Louboutin mules.

With an assortment of gold details, Lipa instantly gave her simple summer outfit with a free-spirited edge. The star’s assortment of statement-making pieces, from her handbag to her mix of jewelry, was both carefree and effortlessly put-together. Plus, it proved that when it comes to summer whites, all it takes is a handful of accessories to truly transform an outfit from plain to utterly eye-catching.

Dua Lipa @dualipa

Of course, all-white dressing is a reliable go-to for Lipa—especially in the summertime. The star loves an otherwise simple piece punctuated with bold accessories, both on and off the red carpet. In fact, the formula has even become core to her much-discussed vacation attire, varying from stark tank dresses to lacy cover-ups and swimwear. It seems that bringing the same ethos to her work-day outfits takes just as little effort—but has just as major an impact.