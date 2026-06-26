Dua Lipa’s Honeymoon Wardrobe Was Peak Italian Poolside Casual

Her wedding wardrobe was instantly iconic. Her vacation itinerary is legendary. So what did Dua Lipa do (and pack) for her Italian honeymoon with husband Callum Turner? Well, the star kept it surprisingly chill with plenty of poolside days, a bit of reading, and a stylish but casually wardrobe to match.

As seen on Instagram, Lipa kicked things off in an all-white outfit, simply consisting of a cotton tank top and matching jeans. The simple set was elevated by a light blue headscarf and dangling gold necklaces. Of course, she packed an invigorating read for the trip as well—Martyr!, the first novel by poet Kaveh Akbar. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes her next pick for her Service95 book club.

Even wardrobe basics, however, are no match for Lipa’s penchant for statement glitz. On another outing, the star slipped on another tank top with light blue jeans—though this piece was crafted from crocheted deep blue sequins. Her look was simply completed with a black leather belt, gold Bulgari watch, and a shimmering frosted pink lip.

Of course, Lipa made time for a stylish beach excursion on her honeymoon. Always one for statement swimwear, she slipped on a metallic gold-green Roberto Cavalli bikini with serpent hardware details for a sunny afternoon on the sand. Two dangling gold necklaces—one featuring a pale green stone bottle charm—added a glamorous touch to her shiny swim attire, which she finished with a navy paisley hair scarf and stacks of gold Bulgari rings.

Elsewhere on her trip, Lipa embraced her love of eye-catching prints in a pale pink Burberry bikini top and oversized collared shirt, both covered in the British label’s signature checked plaid. The set was paired with a frayed denim skirt cinched by a wide leather belt, bringing the polished pattern a rugged feel. Lipa kept the vacation energy going with a long gold pendant necklace and matching Bulgari rings, plus a pair of glossy black sunglasses. A tan canvas hat covered in a map print added a cheeky, non-fashionable finish to her look—but did it really matter? After all, she’s on holiday.

With her latest off-duty outfit assortment, Lipa continued her longtime love of glamorous and fun fashion during her honeymoon. Given the singer’s frequent outings in statement pieces, there was no lack of patterns, embellishments, or bold accessories in her suitcase. In fact, her rich variety of looks provide plenty of summer style inspiration while remaining true to her own individual style. Given her recent nuptials, there’s clearly plenty to celebrate—and with two more months of summer left, Lipa’s sure to be stylishly jet-setting sooner than we think.