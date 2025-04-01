Dua Lipa Found the Perfect Outfit for Cozying Up With Some Wine

Dua Lipa is currently traversing the globe for her Radical Optimism tour, wearing everything from ’90s-inspired Chanel to Jean Paul Gaultier while on stage. The fashion parade doesn’t rest during her downtime, though. Today, after slipping into a collection of runway numbers in Australia, Dua headed over to New Zealand in a head-to-toe Chanel look.

Dua, relaxing at an Auckland winery with friends and family, picked out a full set from the French label’s spring 2025 collection. She layered a green and pink candy cane-striped top with a matching knit cardigan. Both pieces featured playful pom-pom details and Chanel’s signature buttons in silver. High-waisted hot pants completed the coordinating runway set.

This is Dua’s first time sporting Chanel ready-to-wear since her tour started last month, which might come as a surprise given her penchant for the brand’s quilted Chanel 25 bag. (She paired this look with a bubblegum pink one). But clearly, the singer and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, are staying up to date with what’s happening over on the Paris and Milan runways.

For one of her final evenings in Australia, Dua wore a dotted dancing dress from Alessandro Michele’s fall 2025 offering for Valentino. It was designed with a fitted, ruched bodice and a layered ball skirt. And because a little label mixing is expected with Dua, the singer accented her party look with Balenciaga secretary glasses and her signature Chanel purse.

Dua picked out another fall 2025 gem earlier in her stay Down Under. She wore a graphic mini from Marni that finished with a playful fur skirt. Of course, Dua’s off-duty tour wardrobe hasn’t been exclusive to runway fashion. She’s also worked in pieces directly from her own closet. Look no further than her trip to Bondi Beach, where she paired controversial Tabi ballet flats, a useless cowboy belt, and a lace-trimmed green skirt.

Dua is on the road on and off throughout 2025, so surely she’s intent on keeping her runway streak going between her concerts. Perhaps she has a few vintage moments up her sleeve, too.

