Dua Lipa Borrows a Western Styling Tip From Bella Hadid

Dua Lipa is no stranger to setting trends on her own accord, but her latest look borrowed a styling tip from none other than Bella Hadid. During the Melbourne stop of her Radical Optimism Tour, the pop star paired her tiniest denim cut-offs with her wildest cowboy boots. She may have been in the Land Down Under, but her look was pure Dallas chic.

Dua traded her stage clothes for a tie-front crop top that featured lace detailing along the hem. She paired the butter yellow piece with a frayed jean skirt—a mini version of the longer, below-the-knee ones that Hadid regularly wears for date nights with her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos. A white Chanel 25 quilted bag slung over the shoulder was pure Dua (she was recently anointed the face of the purse, after all) but the rest of her accessory choices proved to be decidedly Western.

The singer accented her mini skirt with a thick black belt with silver hardware. Her knee-length cowboy boots would certainly be Hadid-approved, though it’s unclear whether they’re designer vintage as is the case with most of the Orabella founder’s shoe collection.

@dualipa

Tall boots and tiny bottoms like these have been a staple of Hadid’s Western style recently. (She wore a pair of holy grail Dolce & Gabbana shoes from the 2000s last month). But, of course, Dua is well-versed in western fashion herself.

The English singer has always been one to try out different aesthetics, especially when she’s on the road touring. During a stop at the Austin City Limits festival in fall 2024, Dua put her spin on Lone Star fashion. She wore teensy tint hot pants and a leather vest that was studded with beer caps, pearls, and guitar picks. Like her latest outfit, she finished everything off with a pair of tall cowboy boots, of course.