Everything is bigger in Texas. Except, maybe, Dua Lipa’s shorts. The English pop star was in the Lone Star State during the Austin City Limits Festival this weekend, where she headlined. Although she was hard at work, the “Houdini” singer still found time to explore and put her own unique spin on Texas fashion.

In an Instagram dump, Lipa revealed that she took in two of Texas’s specialties: boot shopping and barbecue. However, she brought her own British flair to her outfit. While big belts, leather vests, and sturdy boots are decidedly cowboy fashion, Lipa steered clear of clichés. The highlight of her outfit was a leather vest studded with beer bottle caps, keys, strands of pearls, guitar picks, and other ephemera. In another context, it might have read as “punk,” but here it looks as if her vest was channeling the floor of a honkey tonk joint after a particularly rowdy night. She paired it with leather hotpants that were held up by a giant belt, but provided minimal coverage in the rear. Her boots, too, seemed to split the difference between British punk and Texas country. There’s no pretending her Courrèges bag was in any way cowboy, but it’s cute and minimalist enough to work with just about anything.

@DuaLipa

On stage, Lipa leaned into pure pop star, wearing a custom leather leotard from Vivienne Westwood—but once her duties were over, she was back out on the town. In another Instagram dump, Lipa revealed she tried out some line dancing at the Broken Spoke. She kept it simple here, with high-waist jeans, a white tank, and, the ultimate country music accessory: a red Solo cup. Toby Keith would be proud.

@DuaLipa