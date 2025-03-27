Most beach days demand comfort—minimal accessories, perhaps a patterned cover-up, and most definitely a pair of sandals that are easy to slip on and off. As an avid traveler, it should come as no surprise that Dua Lipa does things a bit differently.

In between stops of her Radical Optimism tour, the pop star hit up the beaches of Sydney today, pairing her beachy look with an array of accessories more commonly seen in a concrete jungle. You’ve heard of wrong shoe theory? Well, apparently Lipa was dabbling in the advanced sciences of wrong accessory theory for her beach outing.

In place of thongs (that’s what Aussies call flip-flops, to be clear), Dua went with a pair of black Maison Margiela Tabi flats for her day at Bondi Beach. Sure, the quirky shoe’s cracked shape was likely doused in sand following Dua’s trip, but it fit well with the rest of her unconventional beach look. The singer slipped into a white tank top (with the phrase “Hardcore” strewn across the front) and a green skirt trimmed with white lace. Her black statement belt, which sat loosely over her hips, was used solely for aesthetic purposes. Bondi Beach is about one kilometer long, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Dua was the only person on it wearing a belt.

Of course, no beach look is complete without a roomy tote and Dua opted for a black leather Chanel 22 bag with gold hardware. She wore a patterned string bikini underneath her outfit, perhaps the most beach-appropriate feature of her entire look.

Yes, Dua has worn the awkward split silhouette Tabi before, but this pair seems to be a new addition to her closet of “Ugly” shoes. She was seen sporting the same ballet flats during a travel day earlier this week.

Dua’s shoes are quite divisive among the fashion community. But they’re also a go-to style for some of the most fashionable women in Hollywood. Zendaya, in particular, has taken a liking to Tabi ballet flats over the years. The actor regularly works the shoe into her off-duty looks and also owns a pair of high heel Tabi boots, which she wore for a mall date with her fiancé, Tom Holland.

The Tabi is always at the center of some discourse, good or bad, within the fashion community. Leave it to Dua Lipa, though, to prove that any shoe, even as one as divisive as the Tabi, can function as a beach shoe.