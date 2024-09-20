Dua Lipa revealed in a new interview that she pulled an all-nighter at the club following her Glastonbury set earlier this summer. Perhaps, she wore something similar to what she just shared to her Instagram today: a raver chic outfit that included no pants, some tiny cherry red briefs, and some all-purpose black platform platform Margiela Tabi boots.

Dua posted a series of images today, with one in particular standing out from the bunch. The pop sensation wore a bright red collared shirt that she paired with matching underwear—all posing dramatically on a car tire while backdropped by a field of weeds, no less. She buttoned her shirt all the way to the top and left her pants behind, instead opting for black sheer tights. On her feet, she wore statement black Tabis that nearly grazed her knee. They looked well-worn, almost as if Dua had brought them along for a few of her disco trips to Ibiza or Greece. The singer finished off her look with a metallic manicure and silver hoop earrings.

Between her red carpet and gala appearances—where, recently, she’s usually been wearing some sort of slick chainmail or all-black dress—Dua has found her niche in raver off-duty style. She celebrated her 28th birthday in 2000s-inspired outfit that consisted of a sheer bra, a neon shrug, and blinged-out parachute pants. Even more current, she’s incorporated hints of the rave scene into her vacation wardrobe.

Dua recently sat down with 60 Minutes’s Anderson Cooper for a wide-ranging discussion. The pop star talked about a viral meme that spurred improvement in her dancing skills. “It just spread like wildfire, that I had no stage presence or I couldn’t perform,” she said of the “Go, girl, give us nothing” meme. “So I was like alright, well, I’m just going to prove that I can perform, I can dance, and I can do all these things.”

Dua also responded to criticism that her music doesn’t detail enough of her private life. “It’s something that I just naturally hold back,” she said. “Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it’s going to attract people’s attention.”

She continued, “For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone on blast or not because I’m doing it for clickbait at someone else’s expense.