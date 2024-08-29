Dua Lipa’s Endless Summer Vacation Continues In Tropigoth Style

Summer is winding down soon, but Dua Lipa isn’t ready to retire her eclectic vacation fashion just yet.

After celebrating her 29th birthday—island style, of course—last week, Dua shared yet another inside look from her getaway where she’s been spending time with close friends, family, and her beau, Callum Turner. The pop star put her spin on tropigoth fashion, wearing a full black outfit while situated in front of palm trees.

Dua slipped into a side and ab-baring top that she layered with gold chain necklaces. On the bottom, Dua sported a pair of tiny satin shorts that were mini enough to be considered as underwear. She re-upped her love of statement belts, layering a black studded piece loosely over her hips. The singer finished off her look with diamond earrings, a Cartier watch, and island-worthy hair and makeup.

After her monochrome ‘fit, Dua showed off one of summer’s hottest trends, quirky knitwear, later in her photo dump. Underneath a green string bikini, the singer threw on a butter yellow crochet vest that was lined with green and pink rosettes. She paired the cut-out piece with white bloomer shorts, hoop earrings and, naturally, a cocktail.

Dua, fresh off the release of her third studio album Radical Optimism this spring, has been taking some time away from the stage recently. Following a festival appearance at Glastonbury, Dua jetted to the islands of Europe where she’s been wearing everything from party-worthy cover ups to sheer lingerie dresses.

Her vacation habits continue to be the subject of lighthearted discussion on the Internet—the singer has been dubbed the unofficial “La Vacanza” Queen—with many questioning just how many times her passport has been stamped. But, considering she just finished promoting an album, can’t a girl have a little fun?

“Of course, I was going to fucking holiday and chill [during] the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off,” she told Rolling Stone last year of the criticism surrounding her vacation schedule. She added, “As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my shit done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?”