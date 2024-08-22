Dua Lipa continued her yearly tradition of wearing statement ‘fits for her big day on Thursday. She rung in her 29th with pink and red balloons, a metal mesh coverup, and a citrus-hued thong bikini. The pop sensation kicked off her outfit with a tangerine string bikini from Gucci. The matching pieces featured Gucci’s signature monogram print and their statement “GG” gold hardware. On top, Dua brought the party in a sheer, fully-bedazzled mini dress that she fashioned into a cover-up. For accessories, she went with a gold Cartier watch and a chain link necklace, also from Gucci. She tied her hair up into a slick-back bun. “29!!!! And life just keeps getting better,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys.”

Dua, always the statement dresser, is known to pull out all the stops to celebrate her birthday. And as her big day falls in late August, the “La Vacanza” queen is usually posted up on some beach in Ibiza or Capri.

For her 28th birthday, Dua spent the occasion dressed like a 2000s raver girl. Again in a monogram Gucci bra, she accented her outfit with low-rise purple pants and a sheer neon shrug. The following day, she went a bit more formal in a low-cut red gown that she paired with a heaping dose of vintage Chanel jewelry.

The year prior, Dua’s slew of birthday looks featured everything from a Marc Jacobs runway look to archival Thierry Mugler. She wore a fully-leather dress from the designer’s ’80s collections that featured purple and pink flames.

Based on her track record from years past, Dua definitely has much more up her sleeve from where this tangerine thong came from. Perhaps, she’ll even pull out something from her impressive designer archive to keep the party going.

