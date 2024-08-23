Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her 29th birthday with those closet to her—including her beau, Callum Turner.

After lounging around in a tangerine thongkini, Dua kept the birthday vibes going with another underwear-forward moment. The pop sensation pulled out an avant-garde twist on the sheer trend, wearing a nude mesh dress that was trimmed with layers of draped red fabric. The fire-hued details, which extended from the neckline to the bottom of the dress, were practically begging to be twirled on a dancefloor—something Dua later did with her boyfriend and friends. Underneath, Dua sported a simple black thong that she paired with a matching bra top. The singer accessorized her outfit with va-va-voom hair, gold jewelry, and black pointed-toe stilettos. “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dua, whose actual birthday was yesterday, has been celebrating her 29th for the past few days now—something that’s become tradition for the singer. She’s been doing so with plenty of statement fashion, close friends and family and, of course, Turner. The singer and actor have become extremely close since they first sparked dating rumors in January of this year. The couple were just seen in London for a romantic date night and recently attended the Glastonbury music festival together.

@dualipa @dualipa INFO 1/2

Yesterday, Dua spent her big day in peak pop star style. Surrounded by hoards of palm trees, she posed for photos in a citrus-colored string bikini from Gucci. The matching set featured the brand’s monogram print and “GG” chain detailing. Dua amped up her swimwear with a metal mesh cover-up, a bold statement necklace and, frankly, not much else.

@dualipa

Dua, always one to find an excuse to jet off to an island, has made it a tradition to celebrate her birthday sea-side. Last year, she spent time in Ibiza, Spain with her then-boyfriend Romain Gravas and fashion big shots like Simon Porte Jacquemus and GCDS founder Giuliano Calza. On that occasion, she wore everything from raver-inspired separates to plunging sundresses and vintage Chanel jewelry.

If there’s one thing about Dua Lipa, she’s going to celebrate herself.