Leo Birthday Queen Dua Lipa Is the Center of Attention in a Faux Thong Dress
Dua Lipa doesn’t officially turn 30 until the end of the month, but the pop star is already dressing like it’s the main event. In true Leo fashion, she hosted a pre-birthday bash surrounded by close friends—and her fiancé, Callum Turner—while wearing a daring dress that brought the 2000s exposed thong trend to new, cut-out extremes.
For the occasion, Dua chose a custom look by Jacquemus (naturally, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was in attendance), joining a guest list that included Mustafa the Poet, GCDS’s Giuliano Calza, and Dua’s mother and sister, Anesa and Rina Lipa. The all-white dress (Dua is in her bridal era, after all) featured a sparkly knit fabric and razor-cut halter straps. In addition to its fully open back, the dress featured a faux thong waistband that sat high on the hips, putting Dua’s Y2K-inspired edge on full display. The singer paired the daring look with long, tousled hair, an Elsa Peretti cuff from Tiffany & Co., and her gold, signet-style engagement ring.
Over the years, birthday dressing has become a full-on event for Dua. And considering her big day falls on August 22, she’s usually traveling around some far-off European island, creating the perfect climate for birthday looks (yes, looks) to remember.
In 2024, the singer rang in another trip around the sun while wearing a tangerine thong bikini by Gucci that she accented with a crystalized mesh cover-up and a bold chain necklace. The previous year, she threw herself a rave in Ibiza, where she dressed up in a monogram Gucci bra, neon arm warmers, and blinged-out trousers. And for her 27th? Also Ibiza—naturally—where she packed a suitcase stacked with John Galliano-era Dior, off-the-runway Marc Jacobs, and vintage Versace.
All that to say: Dua’s never been one to celebrate her birthday quietly. So, don’t be surprised if the next few weeks turn into a full-blown fashion fête.