Dua Lipa doesn’t officially turn 30 until the end of the month, but the pop star is already dressing like it’s the main event. In true Leo fashion, she hosted a pre-birthday bash surrounded by close friends—and her fiancé, Callum Turner—while wearing a daring dress that brought the 2000s exposed thong trend to new, cut-out extremes.

For the occasion, Dua chose a custom look by Jacquemus (naturally, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was in attendance), joining a guest list that included Mustafa the Poet, GCDS’s Giuliano Calza, and Dua’s mother and sister, Anesa and Rina Lipa. The all-white dress (Dua is in her bridal era, after all) featured a sparkly knit fabric and razor-cut halter straps. In addition to its fully open back, the dress featured a faux thong waistband that sat high on the hips, putting Dua’s Y2K-inspired edge on full display. The singer paired the daring look with long, tousled hair, an Elsa Peretti cuff from Tiffany & Co., and her gold, signet-style engagement ring.

@dualipa

Over the years, birthday dressing has become a full-on event for Dua. And considering her big day falls on August 22, she’s usually traveling around some far-off European island, creating the perfect climate for birthday looks (yes, looks) to remember.

In 2024, the singer rang in another trip around the sun while wearing a tangerine thong bikini by Gucci that she accented with a crystalized mesh cover-up and a bold chain necklace. The previous year, she threw herself a rave in Ibiza, where she dressed up in a monogram Gucci bra, neon arm warmers, and blinged-out trousers. And for her 27th? Also Ibiza—naturally—where she packed a suitcase stacked with John Galliano-era Dior, off-the-runway Marc Jacobs, and vintage Versace.

All that to say: Dua’s never been one to celebrate her birthday quietly. So, don’t be surprised if the next few weeks turn into a full-blown fashion fête.