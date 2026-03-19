Dua Lipa is stepping into her gourment era—literally. She’s the new global ambassador for Nespresso. Yesterday, the pop star arrived in New York City, unveiling a trio of outfits that might have been inspired by fine dining. There was a white dress that looked like a delicate white napkin, an outfit that seemed to channel the finest of china, and a delicate bit of Black Forest cake in dress form for dessert. Bon appétit!

Arriving at her Nespresso event at the coffee brand’s new Manhattan flagship boutique, Dua wore a ruched white midi dress that hid its details in the fabric. The strapless dress featured a form-hugging silhouette and textured pleats moving throughout the body. Dua paired the bridal white piece (she is also in her fiancé era, after all) with matching high heels and Bulgari diamonds. She wore a black top coat on her way into the event.

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For her next flateware-inspired outfit, Dua leaned into print-maxing. She slipped into a teal mock neck fit-and-flare number complete with a multi-color floral print. The pop singer doubled down on the statement by styling her dress with matching boots that went all the way up to her thighs.

Dua’s quick-change prowess didn’t end there—the fashion dessert for the evening was pulled straight from the Paris runways.

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Dua chose a new season Balmain dress from the French label’s recently-appointed designer, Antonin Tron. (Like Dua, Anya Taylor-Joy just wore a head-to-toe look from the collection in New York yesterday.) Another midi dress, this one dialed back the drama in inky black with sculptural tailoring. It had an ’80s-style cut with long sleeves, power shoulders, and cut-outs lining the bust. Sheer tights and sleek black high heels were the finishing touches.

As the kids would say, Dua’s fashion is always “eating.” Yesterday, she served up a three course meal.