Dua Lipa didn’t even attend the 2026 Oscars ceremony, but she still walked the red carpet in dresses from two of fashion’s most talked-about designers. With her fiancé Callum Turner on her arm, Dua turned the Oscars after party into her own personal fashion show in very different, but equally glimmering, gowns.

To start the night, Dua and Callum stopped by Elton John’s annual viewing party. Dua glimmered in a custom Gucci gown designed in an electric blue shade. Though the dress didn’t appear on Demna’s much talked about runway debut at Gucci, it channeled the collection’s unapologetic party girl vibes. The piece featured a plunging cowl neck and subtle leg slit, accented by a fringed, sequined fabric. For added bling, the pop star wore a diamond Serpenti necklace by Bulgari. Turner, for his part, looked dapper in a black suit jacket, dress pants, and a gray Oxford shirt.

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After making the rounds at Elton John’s bash, the couple then headed to the Los Angeles County Museum for Vanity Fair’s starry fête. Somewhere between car rides, Dua managed a quick-change, swapping her blue Gucci look for a jewel-toned Schiaparelli number from the house’s spring 2026 couture collection.

The singer’s second dress continued her penchant for sequins—a common theme among many of the evening’s guests, of course—but in a slightly different fashion. It began with a structured, peplum-style corset bodice done in a black velvet fabric before festooning into a tiered gold skirt. Dua changed her silver necklace for a yellow gold one, also courtesy of Bulgari, and kept her hair and makeup—pin-straight strands and glowing skin—constant throughout the evening. Callum opted against an outfit change.

For many, the real fun of the Oscars begins after the ceremony ends. And for those willing to brave L.A. traffic, one party simply isn’t enough. Just ask Dua and Callum.