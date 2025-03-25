Dua Lipa just kicked off the second leg of her Radical Optimism Tour in Australia, taking to the stage in vintage-inspired Chanel bodysuits, Balenciaga lingerie, and second-skin looks from Jean Paul Gaultier. When she’s not in work-mode, however, the pop star is putting just as much effort into the clothes she wears off the stage.

Before leaving Australia with her charm-laden Birkin bag by her side, Dua attended a pop-up event yesterday in a sleek leather dress from Aussie designer, Christopher Esber. Her asymmetrical number, from the brand’s fall 2025 collection, featured a plunging neckline and draped sleeves. A thin belt detail placed along Dua’s waist finished the look.

As an avid traveler (some even call her the “La Vacanza” queen), it’s natural that Dua would want to roam around the city she’s in between her concerts. But don’t expect the star to just slip on some dad sneakers and gym shorts for her sightseeing. Instead, her tourist wardrobe in Melbourne mixed off-the-runway pieces with vintage finds and her go-to accessories.

@dualipa

Before her more formal Christopher Esber look, Dua visited a local record shop in a simple off-duty look. She paired low-rise blue jeans with a sheer camisole. Naturally, this wasn’t just any tank top—it was vintage Gucci, specifically sourced from Tom Ford’s tenure at the Italian brand. Her favorite Chanel 25 handbag completed the look.

For an afternoon of sightseeing, Dua slipped into an editorial Ann Demeulmeester outfit that some might reserve for fancier events like a premiere or red carpet. (Dua wore hers to pose atop a building). The singer’s look consisted of an off-the-shoulder crop top and matching skirt that featured a high-low silhouette.

@plugseven

@dualipa

Even more casual moments, like a Commission striped scarf and matching knit polo, are finished off with pieces like Dua’s Chanel bag and her beloved Puma sneakers. She even did some pilates a pair of trendy ballet sneakers.

Dua is on the road until October 2025, so surely this is just the tipping point of what she has in store in between shows.