Back in the early 2000s, stars like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would run their Hermès bags into the ground all in the name of the accessory’s namesake, Jane Birkin. Today, Dua Lipa is channeling Ms. Birkin in the most 2025 way possible. She’s blinging-out her Birkin bag with every bag charm under the sun.

Dua was spotted arriving to New York’s JFK airport yesterday in a rather understated look by airport standards. She wore black sweats, a giant robe coat, and a pair of sensible green and black sneakers. At her side, Dua carried a classic black Birkin (which retails on second-hand markets in the high five-figure range) that she decorated to the max. A pair of toy animals stacked up against the odd printed scarf, a gold tassel, and other adornments that Dua likely picked up during her travels.

While most can only dream to afford a Birkin, Dua’s charming tendencies are easily repeatable with items you have lying around. For good measure, the pop star slung a vintage Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel bag over her shoulder.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time Dua has charmed out her bag for a travel day. In March 2024, the singer was spotted taking the Eurostar train to London with her beau Callum Turner. Like Thursday’s look, she wore a long statement coat and some Puma sneakers. The plushies seem to be a new addition to the singer’s charm collection as she wasn’t showing them off back then.

A November 2023 appearance where Dua trotted out a then-sparsely decorated handbag shows that she’s actually building her repertoire of charms authentically.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Bag charms are one of the the first trends to really transition from 2024 right into 2025. But there’s a slight distinction in how celebrities are going about styling their bags so far.

As opposed to the highly editorialized versions seen on the Milan and Paris runways, stars are using bag charms as extensions of their personalities, a way to make an heirloom piece like the Birkin their own heirloom.