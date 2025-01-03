No one does party dressing quite like Dua Lipa. The Future Nostalgia singer seems to have amassed quite the wardrobe to ring in 2025: first, a sheer lace catsuit worn under a ruched mini dress and, now, a teensy fur bra paired with a matching coat.

Today, Dua continued to share images from her NYE celebrations on Instagram, which she says she only now “resurrected” from. She slipped into a shaggy midnight blue bra top that she wore with a coordinating coat slung loosely over her shoulders. Dua finished everything with skin-tight leather pants and her usual selection of gold and silver jewelry.

“Danced our way into the new year,” she captioned the post. “Only took me a couple days to resurrect blaaaady ellllll but here we areeee.”

@dualipa

Judging by Dua’s Instagram, it looks as though she either had multiple NYE parties or multiple outfit changes. Given the singer’s love of a good party, both options seem likely.

Dua also showed off another party look which included a sheer bodysuit worn with a black mini dress and laced cherry-red heels. Normally, this type of outfit would have been cause for discussion on its own accord, but many were focused on the dainty gold ring Dua wore on that finger.

@dualipa

@dualipa

Dua’s signet-style ring, which some fans think is an engagement gift from her boyfriend Callum Turner, features a thick yellow gold band accented by a center diamond. The singer has been wearing the piece of jewelry quite frequently since the Holidays, right around when it was reported that Turner popped the question.

According to several sources, the pair “couldn’t be happier” after their engagement. The insider also claimed that “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” adding “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

Whatever her relationship status may be heading into the new year, it’s clear Dua rang in 2025 with a grand ‘ol time.