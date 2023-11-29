Cold weather often forces us to sacrifice warmth over style, but on Tuesday, Dua Lipa proved that there’s always a way to navigate that perdicament as she stepped out in New York City. The pop star was pictured in midtown Manhattan wearing a sheer Gucci catsuit that she shrouded with the perfect winter coat.

Dua’s concert-ready suit was the ultimate show piece with layers of embroidered fringe that danced as she moved about. The singer layered a pair of black, high-waisted underwear below the suit and paired it with chic pointed-toe heel boots. The combination would’ve been a power statement in and in of itself, but the Big Apple’s brisk weather naturally called for something more (and, frankly, warmer). On top, Dua layered a plush black faux fur coat that featured an exaggerated collar and slightly oversized sleeves. The 28-year-old styled the rest of her look rather minimally, opting for dewy, natural glam and a black croc clutch. Dua, of course, is no stranger to the sheer look—but throughout the past few weeks, she’s been mastering the art of the statement coat. Earlier this month, she brought out a white, fringe number as well as a chic trench coat with a built-in scarf. And now, it looks like she’s found the perfect formula to sport sheer fabrics all year round.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Dua was, naturally, on her way to a Barbie screening, hence the night out look. She later met up with the film’s star, Margot Robbie, who offered quite a different take on cold weather dressing with her outfit. The Australian actress dazzled in a full pink look from Versace that consisted of a cropped, corset jacket and matching mini skirt. For accessories, Robbie went with sparkly slingback heels and a glitzy top handle bag from the Italian brand.

While Dua and Robbie presented two very different solutions to serving up a look during the winter months, it’s safe to assume they’re being transported to and from events in a heated SUV. Still, there’s something to be said for fully committing to an outfit regardless of what Mother Nature might have in store.