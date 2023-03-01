On Tuesday night, the fall 2023 Saint Laurent collection by Anthony Vaccarello was on display at Paris Fashion Week and the stars came out to see the work. Amongst the celebrity guests were Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and they seemed to be sharing some style inspo. Both wore oversized trench coats in leather from the brand, with hems that brushed the floor.

Lipa was in all black, with the exception of a pair of silver statement earrings. She wore a hooded top under her trench, a style that has been very popular the last few months, with tight black slacks and black pointed toe pumps. Her makeup palette was natural tones glammed up with a very smokey eye.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized with several large rings and at one point wore square framed black sunglasses. Her hair was slicked back under her hood with an off-center part.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosé went with a warm brown for her long jacket covered in two rows of black buttons, underneath which she wore a black cut-out minidress with a pair of sheer black tights. Over the tights, Rosé wore strappy heeled sandals with sparkling buckles from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She had her signature rose-gold hair in a low ponytail with soft tendrils around her face, and light makeup with a pale pink lip.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also in the front row for the night were Catherine Deneuve, Lila Moss, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

After the event, Lipa was reportedly seen leaving with her rumored new boyfriend Romain Gavras, who once dated pop star Rita Ora. Sources told The Sun that the pair have been “quietly getting to know each other for months.”

“Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months,” the insider said. “They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common...Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Dua Lipa split with Anwar Hadid in 2021 after several years together.