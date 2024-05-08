Between Dua Lipa’s Saturday Night Live hosting duties and the release of her third studio album Radical Optimism, it’s been quite the busy past few days for the Brit. But, that didn’t stop the hitmaker from bringing her absolute best to Monday’s Met Gala after party circuit. Dua, who hosted her own post-Met bash, went all in on boudoir dressing—in more ways than one—during fashion’s night out.

The singer shared a series of photos to Instagram from her trip to New York City with the caption “What a week.” Her after party look, courtesy of Marc Jacobs, consisted of a teensy, blinged-out bra top that she paired with high-waisted black pants. From there, Dua dipped her toes into French Girl style with a black beret and a two-tone fuzzy stole. A fishnet veil added a touch of timeless glamour to the look as did her matching sheer gloves and diamond jewels. Per Vogue, Dua’s bash drew guests including Jeff Bezos and Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson. She even her boyfriend Callum Turner later in the night.

Dua, who started working with Rihanna’s stylist Jahleel Weaver for Met Monday, referenced Jacobs’s fall 1994 collection for her after-party look. Her outfit doesn’t seem to be replicating one look in particular, but rather stringing together a few details of the collection like its sheer fabric and boa-trimmed dresses. And it turns out that wasn’t the star’s only nod to the American designer’s archives.

On the Met Gala red carpet, Dua sported a boudoir bombshell look inspired by Jacobs’s gothic fall 2016 collection. Her outfit featured a plunging, lace corset—not snatched to the dizzying lengths of Kim Kardashian, however—and a low-rise sheer skirt. Like her after-party moment, Dua styled her look with sheer gloves and a statement feather boa. She also sported megawatt jewels from Tiffany & Co. including a platinum and yellow gold necklace complete with over 22 carats of diamonds.

“With the theme being ‘Garden Of Time,’ in my head I was like ‘Marc just has the most incredible history in fashion,’” she told Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet, adding “And I wanted to dive into that a little bit and bring that into my own way.”

This year’s edition marked Dua’s third Met Gala appearance. She made her debut back in 2019 while wearing a bold Versace look in honor of that year’s “Camp” dress code. In 2023, the pop star served as one of the gala’s official co-chairs, wearing a vintage Chanel wedding gown as an homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld.