Kim Kardashian Snatches Her Waist To Oblivion On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Call Kim Kardashian a magician because she just performed a disappearing act on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Tonight, the apex influencer snatched her waist to mind-bending lengths as she took to fashion’s night out in a gravity-defying corset dress.

Like many tonight—Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Gwendoline Christie, among others—Kardashian slipped into a custom look by John Galliano’s Maison Margiela. Unlike many, however, Kardashian sported an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve dress that was accented by an extreme jacquard corset underneath. The Skims mogul is known for cinching her waist after all, but this plunging lingerie bustier would give the famed corset maker Mr. Pearl a run for his money. From Kardashian’s (nonexistent) waist, the Margiela number then moved into a semi-sheer, floor-skimming silver skirt. The maxi detail seemed to be Kardashian’s reference to “The Garden Of Time” theme as it was trimmed with what appeared to be silver foliage that created a lace pattern.

Even though she chopped inches off her hair into a pink bob last week, Kardashian reverted to her go-to icy locks and dark roots on the Met steps. She topped off her look with natural makeup and a pair of simple pumps.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A moment for the back, please, which included a messy fishtail braid, some exposed undergarments, and the skirt which Kardashian dubbed as “metal lace.”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Kardashian is no stranger to taking risks—some more successful than others—on the Met Gala red carpet. The influencer famously wore Marilyn Monore’s exact beaded gown to the 2022 edition (much to the public’s criticism) and even snatched her waist to oblivion back in 2019. Then, she sported a latex “wet look” which Thierry Mugler came out of retirement to design.

Her latest red carpet look, while not as controversial as her vintage Monroe dress (which, frankly, would’ve nailed the “Sleeping Beauties” theme), certainly brought Kardashian’s signature wow-factor to the Met steps yet again. We just hope she has something more comfortable to change into for the night’s after party circuit.