New Year’s Eve is typically a moment to look ahead to the year to come, but Dua Lipa rang in the holiday by reveling in the past. At least when it came to her fashion choices, that is.

Celebrating with close friends, family, and her fiancé, Callum Turner, the pop star turned to the fame archives of Thierry Mugler for the occasion. Dua wore a leather blazer by the French designer, with inserts meant to look like flames rising along the bodice. The jacket featured fiery strips in warm colors—burgundy, deep red, and bright orange—and was designed with a Mugler signature: a nipped-in waist. The piece appears to be a commercial version of Mugler’s ’90s designs. An iteration recently sold for $7,500 on the secondhand website, 1stDibs.

Dua allowed the statement jacket to take center stage for her night out. She went topless underneath and paired it with just a black mini skirt in leather down below. A simple hairdo, chandelier earrings, a Bulgari watch, and her engagement ring finished the look.

@dualipa

Dua always sets the standard when it comes to after-dark dressing. But NYE now carries added resonance for the star.

In 2025, the pop singer soft launched her engagement to Turner by sharing photos of a new ring: a signet-style sparkler with a center diamond. She did so while wearing a fully sheer lace catsuit, naturally. Later in the year, the couple confirmed that they are headed for the aisle.

Whether wedding bells are in the cards for Dua and Callum in 2026 remains to be seen. But the couple certainly started the New Year off on solid footing.