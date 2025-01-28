Every once in a while—amid the fashion industry’s countless designer runway shows, presentations, and trends—a standout, new silhouette surges into the ether unexpectedly. This winter, the East-West bag is that very shape, taking runways (and retailers) by storm.

Even if you haven’t seen the East-West bag referred to by name, you may already be familiar with its look. The silhouette first gained popularity after the emergence of Alaïa’s Teckle bag—a runway hit that continues to sell out in stores and online. Miu Miu also claimed the style early on, showing long, top-handle totes on the arms of their models for the past few seasons.

Now, the East-West is the bag of choice for the style set, perhaps because it strikes a healthy balance between elegant, cool, and downright unique. Drawing from eveningwear, the East-West bag is a more contemporary take on the clutch—marked by a centrally located top handle, which makes it feel equally right for day or evening. In addition to high-end offerings from the likes of Khaite and The Row, you can find the shape among downtown cool-girl brands, like Auto and Christopher Esber. For an edit of all of our favorites, keep scrolling.