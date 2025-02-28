Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall 2025 Collection Redefines Power Dressing with a Sensual Edge

Elisabetta Franchi is not one for understatement, and her fall 2025 collection proved just that. Set against the gilded backdrop of Milan’s historic Palazzo Acerbi, a venue as steeped in legend as it is in grandeur, the show unfolded as an ode to women who dress with intention, confidence, and an undeniable sense of self.

“This collection is a tribute to the strength and freedom of women who are unafraid to express themselves, who embrace their sensuality with confidence and determination,” Franchi stated in the show’s notes. “I chose Palazzo Acerbi as the venue for this show—a place that speaks of opulence and audacity. Through its rooms, I wanted to bring to life a femininity that is both elegant and disciplined, assertive yet provocative. Every piece tells the story of a woman who challenges conventions with grace, never compromising her own power.”

The collection was a masterclass in contrasts, merging sleek ’90s minimalism with an audacious, high-gloss sensibility. Sharp tailoring dominated—structured blazers with commanding shoulders, croc-embossed faux leather biker jackets cinched at the waist, and sculpted topcoats draped over slinky jersey dresses with strategic cutouts. The tension between power dressing and allure played out in the interplay of textures: matte wools met slick vinyl, plush faux fur wrapped over razor-sharp tailoring, and buttery knitwear was layered beneath smart outerwear.

The palette was moody yet rich, a spectrum of deep blacks, coffee browns, and warm merlot shades that added depth to the commanding silhouettes. Accessories leaned into bold sophistication—the label’s Everywhere bag made a statement in luxe finishes, while knee-high boots and classic pumps reinforced the collection’s theme of sensuality with an edge.

Franchi’s women don’t ask for attention—they command it. And in a collection that fused discipline with decadence, she proved that empowerment and elegance are not mutually exclusive, but rather, inextricably linked.

Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi

Courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi