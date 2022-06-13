There’s a red carpet appearance, and then there’s Elizabeth Hurley in that infamous Versace safety pin gown back in 1994. Twenty-eight years later, and the moment still stands on its own—try as they might, the young girls can’t quite recapture the magic.

Hurley, then a young, little-known actress instantly shot to stardom after wearing the dress (though the fact she was dating Hugh Grant at the time certainly helped). Meanwhile, the dress itself still continues to be referenced. It even has its own Wikipedia page.

So it’s only natural that, for her 57th birthday weekend, Hurley decided to pay homage to it herself. Donatella Versace, naturally, provided the birthday gown, which not only recalls the strategic cutouts and gold hardware of the safety pin dress, but also borrows the color palette from another memorable moment of Hurley in Versace: a metal mesh gown form the 1999 CFDA Awards. The result is a custom original for Hurley.

She posed in the dress for a quick photo session before heading to her birthday party this weekend. Her son Damien Hurley, also dressed in Versace, joined her.

Photo by Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

This isn’t the first time Hurley has revisited her Versace past. She actually re-wore her 1999 pink Versace gown for a lockdown photoshoot back in 2020. She also wore an updated version of the black safety pin dress back in 2019.