Elizabeth Olsen Tears the Power Suit Asunder

Elizabeth Olsen is giving the Office Siren trend a conceptual upgrade.

On Friday, the actor turned up to the Eternity screening in a twist on the tried-and-true work suit. Olsen wore a deliberately oversized jacket from Sarah Burton’s spring 2026 show for Givenchy. Underneath, it featured a lacy bralette with a cup shape that echoed that of a shirt front pocket. Olsen continued to tweak office wear with the rest of her ensemble. She chose an ankle-length pencil skirt that was spliced up the center, creating the illusion that she was wearing wide-leg culottes. It was as if someone had taken a pair of scissors to a man's power suit and refashioned it to fit a woman on the go.

Finishing the look were Givenchy’s Boudoir Bow heels (the same style Jennifer Lawrence wore last week) and chandelier earrings. She “Olsen-tucked” her hair into her coat as she posed on the red carpet.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the screening, Olsen made some slight alterations to her look as she exited the theater. Instead of wearing her coat open, she buttoned it for a more tailored effect. The actor then gave her look a “pop of red” thanks to a bright cherry vanity case that she held at her side.

Twisted suiting has long been a staple of Olsen’s fashion playbook over the years. She’s worn everything from extra-large looks from her sisters’s brand, The Row, to no pants suits with heels. And with its exposed bra and unconventional leg splits, Olsen’s latest look proved that the Office Siren is clocking back in this season.