A white tee and a black skirt are items almost everyone has lying around in their closets. They’re essential parts of a capsule wardrobe, after all. But it’s safe to assume not everyone has the elevated version of the pairing that Jennifer Lawrence wore in New York City last night. Seen arriving to The Tonight Show, Lawrence revamped the classic outfit formula with unexpected structure.

Lawrence’s white tee was decidedly boxy with a structured high collar and oversize sleeves that flared. She French-tucked the piece into a contrasting black skirt that featured an unexpected detail on one side. Instead of staying straight to Lawrence’s figure, the skirt jutted out into a tubular, almost funnel-esque draped panel.

Now where does one acquire such an unconventional skirt set? The entire look is from Lii’s spring 2026 runway show, one of the stand-out collections from this New York Fashion Week.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Lawrence added her own styling touches. She switched out the more traditional runway pumps for a pair of feminine sandals with a bow detail across the vamp. Silver chandelier earrings and simple glasses finished off the look.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Although designer Zane Li is relatively new to the fashion scene, his eponymous line has already captured the attention of fashion insiders and stars alike. (Ayo Edebiri wore one of Lii’s avant-garde shirt dresses on the red carpet in April, as did Greta Lee not long after).

Li’s quirky basics, most done in bold, primary colors, have an almost geometric feel to them. He once told W that he wants to “build a wardrobe that lies between practicality and fantasy” that “merge casualness with formalness.” Li’s spring collection picked up on that ethos, with triple-layered shirts in vibrant colors and smartly redone skirts like the ones Lawrence wore last night.

For Lawrence—whose style signature lies in transforming wardrobe fundamentals into quiet statements—the collaboration felt nothing short of inevitable.