Elizabeth Olsen isn’t going to let a slight fall breeze keep her from dabbling in a beloved summer trend. The actress hit the streets of Manhattan today to present her version of classic nighttime suiting. Spoiler: it’s completely pants optional.

In nothing but a velvet Dior jacket, Olsen co-signed the pantsless look to attend a special screening of her new film, His Three Daughters, this morning. The actress’s jacket was designed with embroidery across the shoulders and lapels and featured a double-breasted cut and pockets on either side. Instead of something like a traditional button-down top, Olsen wore nothing below her jacket. She did, however, layer the tiniest pair of hot pants underneath her coat. Olsen finished things off with sheer Wolford tights, a black mini bag, and knife-point stilettos from Jimmy Choo. Per usual, the actress kept her hair and makeup au naturel.

Often when brave stylites turn suiting into mini dresses, they do so with an already oversized jacket that falls somewhere near the mid-tigh area. Olsen and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, though, presented a more extreme version, plucking a hip-length runway piece from Dior’s pre-fall 2024 show and turning it into quite the micro-mini dress.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Later in the day, Olsen switched out of her more formal office attire to present her take on school girl fashion. The actress changed into a matching silk look composed of a collared blouse and a pleated mini skirt. She paired her blush set with ballet flats and bold shades.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Olsen has been switching up the traditional press-style playbook of high-glam gowns in favor of elevated office basics. Last week, the actress picked out a full look from her sisters’s brand The Row for an event in London. She wore a baggy two-piece suit featured in Mary-Kate and Ashley’s spring 2025 collection, later following that moment up with everything from recycled skirt suits to “Office Siren” vests.

For an actress like Olsen, who likely considers movie screenings and premieres as part of her “office,” anything goes when it comes to businesswear.