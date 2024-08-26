Elizabeth Olsen is keeping everything in the family. During a special screening of her upcoming Netflix film His Three Daughters over the weekend, Elizabeth slipped into a sleek power suit from The Row, the cult fashion label designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Elizabeth donned a matching double-breasted jacket, worn without a shirt, and wide-leg pants for the event, which was held at Donna Karan’s home in the Hamptons. Olsen’s blazer featured a relaxed, almost baggy fit and casual details like an unstructured lapel and rolled-up sleeves. The actress paired her pleated trousers with two-tone shoes. She kept styling to a minimum, opting for a “no-makeup” makeup look and a tousled hairdo.

Olsen’s look, in particular, is from The Row’s spring 2025 collection which, instead of being shown on the runway, was unveiled through a look-book. As the range first debuted in June, Olsen was among the first few to wear The Row’s new pieces when she pulled this suit out on Saturday. Certainly, Elizabeth knew just who to call to put in the request.

@elizabethstewart1

Elizabeth, of course, is very familiar with her older sisters’s designs, having worn The Row’s minimal pieces for casual events like this one and even more formal outings such as red carpets. For the CFDA Awards in 2016, Elizabeth teamed up with her sisters for an all-black step and repeat moment. The actress, naturally, has been an ardent supporter of the American brand since it was launched by Mary-Kate and Ashley in 2006.

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series category for Wandavision, Elizabeth wore an elegant ivory dress courtesy of The Row.

While on the Emmy red carpet, Elizabeth discussed her admiration for Mary-Kate and Ashley’s style, saying “Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today.” She continued, “I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses—and that is something that I never grew out of.”